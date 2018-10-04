Digvijaya Tries to Attack UP CM, But Makes a Fool Of Himself by Posting Wrong Picture

Politicians want to attack each other but if they are doing it these days they better get their facts right because every word they say, every word they post on social media are records. Congress MP Digvijaya Singh got a harsh reminder of this fact when he tweeted photos of ambulances in Andhra Pradesh, alleging that the vehicles had been lying unused in Uttar Pradesh.

He captioned “there’s a limit to shamelessness, Digvijaya added, “Yogi (Adityanath) ji, what have you done to Uttar Pradesh? The 102, 108 ambulances started by Akhilesh Yadav’s government are rusting while the sick are being carried on carts.”

But then in realtiy these ambulances were from Andhra Pradesh. Twitter users were quick to point out that the ambulances had Telugu words written on them and trolled the Congress leader for sharing an image without verification. Digvijay singh had made a similar mistake in June when he had to apologise for tweeting an image of a metro pillar from neighbouring Pakistan and claiming it was a railway bridge in Bhopal.