HORROR!!! Father Rapes Daughter For Past 10 Years

Oct 4, 2018, 01:48 pm IST
For the past 10 years, a minor girl had been raped by her father and had forced abortions twice.

The incident occurred in New Delhi, where the minor was raped from 2008. Before she was raped she was forced to watch pornographic films.

The continuous rape led to her pregnancy twice- one in 2011 and other in 2013. She was forced to undergo abortions as well. One of her abortions was here father punching on her stomach till he was sure the foetus was dead.

The horror continued even after the victim’s mother was made aware of the incident. When the mother confronted the accused, the ‘father’ threatened to shove a knife in the victim’s private parts. The victim and her mother lived in fear.

It got worse when the accused brought over his friend to rape his daughter and the 2 raped the victim quite a number of times.

Trapped, the victim finally gathered the courage to confide in her Facebook friend who told her to flee and to come to his place when she said that she would commit suicide than to continue living in the same house as her father.

After she reached Nagpur, her friend then contacted the authorities and a complaint was lodged. Subsequently, the case was transferred to Delhi and an FIR has been registered against the rapist father under the POCSO Act. However, the predator is still not behind bars and would be arrested after further investigation.

