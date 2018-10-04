India V WestIndies: Indian Batsmen Owns the First Day

Under Indian conditions, not too many teams will have a sniff against this Indian team. India looked all set to improve their home record at the stumps on the first day of the two test series between India and West Indies.

The first day, of course, was lit up by the blistering century of Prithvi Shaw 134(154) scoring at a strike rate of 87. The debutant showed no signs of nervousness and did not put a foot wrong in his scintillating knock. K L Rahul fell early but a huge second wicket partnership between Pujara 86(130) and Shaw saw West Indies pushed out of each session. At stumps on day one Virat Kohli is batting on a patient 72(137) and along with him is the young sensation Rishabh Pant 15(18). Ajinkya Rahane fell for 41.

West Indies bowling looked sorry with no bowler able to bother batsman consistently. A lot was expected from Devendra Bishoo to exploit the weakness Indian Batsmen have shown in recent times against spin.

India has enough batting depth with Ravindra Jadeja coming at 8th position. India will look to bat long and bat once and finish the match as early as possible.