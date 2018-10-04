Is Sreesanth the LOWEST paid celeb on Bigg Boss? Here is How Much he Gets

Whatever you say, a major section of the public believes shows like Bigg Boss are scripted. They also think that people are paid according to their potential to create drama. So when Sreesanth, the former Indian cricketer who was always known for creating intense moments on and off the field, found himself in Bigg Boss 12th season, it was of no surprise. But despite being one of the most controversial celebrity contestants of this season, is supposedly the least paid among all. Reports are spreading across the internet about the earnings of contestants and Sreesanth finds himself at the bottom of the list.

According to this Anup Jalota is paid about Rs 45 lakhs per week, Karanvir Bohra and Neha Pendse get about Rs 20 lakhs per week, Dipika Kakkar gets about Rs 15 lakhs whereas Sreesanth is being paid barely Rs 5 lakhs per week. Although the report is not 100 percent credible, it raises the question on what basis the contestants are paid.

Theories have come up saying Anup Jalota is paid a huge sum to fake the relationship with Jasleen Matharu.

Sreesanth meanwhile had threatened to quit the show and when you consider the report of how much he is paid, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise. But of course, as per the contract, no contestant can walk out of the show before getting eliminated or else, they’ll be fined on their paycheque.

So what you think about it? Could the list be true? Can the man who was once the mainstay of Indian bowling be paid so little?