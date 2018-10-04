Indian Super LeagueLatest NewsNEWSSports

ISL 2018-19: ATK to secure First Win against NorthEast United- Match Preview

ATK struggled to hold possession while their team combination, especially to start Everton Santos as the lone striker instead of Kalu Uche

Oct 4, 2018, 08:07 am IST
After losing their opener, former champions ATK will be desperate to secure their first win of the season when they take on Northeast United in a home fixture of the ongoing Indian Super League on Thursday.

Despite overhauling the side after their ninth-place finish last season, two-time champions ATK’s misery continued as they kicked off the fifth edition of the ISL with a 0-2 defeat at the hands of Kerala Blasters on Saturday.

It was the Kerala outfit’s first win in Kolkata and only their second against ATK from 11 matches as Englishman Steve Coppell’s tenure as ATK coach got off to a losing start.

NorthEast, also known as the Highlanders, on the other hand, showed promise in their first game of the season with a 2-2 draw against a strong FC Goa in Guwahati on Monday and they will be looking to register their first win against ATK in five matches.

ATK have a 5-2 win-loss record from eight matches against the Guwahati franchise.

ATK struggled to hold possession while their team combination, especially to start Everton Santos as the lone striker instead of Kalu Uche, came in for some criticism in their match against Kerala.

