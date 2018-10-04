ISL 2018-19: FC Pune City and Delhi Dynamos FC end the match level

FC Pune City managed to salvage a point at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium against Delhi Dynamos thanks to a late goal from Diego Carlos on Wednesday.

Delhi were comfortable on the ball and looked set to bag all three points in their Indian Super League 2018 opener but Carlos struck in the 88th minute to spoil Delhi’s party and end the match level at 1-1.

Rana Gharami scored a wonderful goal for Delhi and in the process, became the first Indian footballer to score the goal in ISL 2018-19 season. Coach Josep Gombau had Delhi Dynamos line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Andrija Kaluderovic leading the lines.

Former Pune City midfielder Marcos Tebar started in midfield with Bikramjit Singh while Nandhakumar and Lallianzuala Chhangte provided the width.

Pune City playing a 4-3-3 formation started brightly, with Ashique Kuruniyan finding a lot of space down the left flank. An early cross from the youngster almost found Emiliano Alfaro inside the box.