Janhvi Kapoor looks absolutely stunning in millennial bride-to-be photoshoot: See Pics

Janhvi's contemporary desi avatar needs to be bookmarked by brides-to-be right away..!

Oct 4, 2018, 08:26 am IST
1 minute read
Janhvi-Bride

Janhvi is on the cover of the October issue of Brides Today, and boy.

After making her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak, alongside Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor has taken over the filmdom.

Janhvi Kapoor has bagged her first endorsement deal with a leading cosmetic brand, Nykaa.

Janhvi Kapoor got more love and attention even before the release of her movie. She has 1.7 million and counting followers on Instagram and the several fan pages dedicated to her.

She looks absolutely stunning during her film promotions. She didn’t fail to amaze us with her stylish outfits.

Along with her favourite designer, Manish Malhotra, the Dhadak heroine looks jaw-drop gorgeous in red on the cover of Brides Today. While we love the cover, her fan pages recently shared the other images from the photoshoot and Janhvi’s contemporary desi avatar needs to be bookmarked by brides-to-be right away! From metallic hues to backless cholis, check the photos out.

 

@janhvikapoor @manishmalhotra05 @bridestodayin

@janhvikapoor @bridestodayin

@janhvikapoor for @bridestodayin

@janhvikapoor @manishmalhotra05 @bridestodayin

@janhvikapoor @manishmalhotra05 @bridestodayin

@janhvikapoor @bridestodayin @manishmalhotra05

