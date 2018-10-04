Kerala Style Tea Time Snack Pappada Vada

Kerala Style Tea Time Recipe Pappada Vada

Ingredients

½ cups Basmati rice, rinsed and soaked in water for five hours

Water for blending

½ teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon chilli powder

1 generous tablespoon black sesame seeds

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 tbsp dried chilli flakes (optional)

½ teaspoon salt

More water if needed, should be batter consistency like double cream

20 papads

Oil for deep frying

Method

Place the soaked rice in a food processor and add just enough water to blend into a thick batter. Whisk in the rest of the ingredients. The batter should be thick enough to adhere to the papads when dipped into it. If it is too thick to easily dip, add a drop more water.

Heat the oil in a large saucepan or wok until hot enough to deep fry. If you drop a piece of papad into the oil and it sizzles and floats to the top immediately, the oil is ready.

Dip the first papad into the batter ensuring that it is very well coated and gently place it into the oil. Fry for about 40 seconds until the batter coating turns light brown. Transfer with a slotted spoon to a wire rack over a tray. Allow the excess oil to drip into the pan while you finish cooking the remaining papads.