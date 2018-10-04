Maharashtra Police files complaint against actress Tanushree Dutta

On Thursday, Maharashtra Police has filed a defamation case against Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta for her comments against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray.

The case is filed by the Kaij Police in Beed district of Maharashtra after the district MNS unit president Sumant Dhas lodged a complaint, alleging that Dutta had defamed his party chief.

“We have registered a non-cognisable offence against Dutta under Section 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and are investigating the complaint. We have also asked the complainant to approach court”, said a police officer.