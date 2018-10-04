Latest Newscelebrities

Maharashtra Police files complaint against actress Tanushree Dutta

The case is filed by the Kaij Police in Beed district of Maharashtra

Oct 4, 2018, 08:38 pm IST
Less than a minute

On Thursday, Maharashtra Police has filed a defamation case against Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta for her comments against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray.

The case is filed by the Kaij Police in Beed district of Maharashtra after the district MNS unit president Sumant Dhas lodged a complaint, alleging that Dutta had defamed his party chief.

“We have registered a non-cognisable offence against Dutta under Section 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and are investigating the complaint. We have also asked the complainant to approach court”, said a police officer.

Tags

Related Articles

Priyanka-Nick-Jonas
Aug 31, 2018, 09:58 am IST

New Bollywood Lovebirds Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spending together in Mexico: See Pics

subra suresh
Jul 14, 2017, 11:03 am IST

India-born scientist to head Singapore’s Technological University

Feb 15, 2018, 06:17 am IST

Teenage ex-student opens fire at high school, Kills 17

Feb 7, 2018, 06:26 pm IST

This is what China says about Indian Military intervention in Maldives

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close