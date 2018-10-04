CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Making Video of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s ‘2.0’ becomes Viral: Watch

While the teaser of the film has gathered much attention from all over India, the film is now one of the most awaited films in the upcoming months.

Oct 4, 2018, 09:11 am IST
Less than a minute

For almost two years now, Rajnikanth’s most ambitious project ‘2.0’ has been in the news. This is the first film of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar together in which Akshay will be portraying the supervillain. Since the teaser of the film has been released, the fans are going gaga about it.

While the teaser of the film has gathered much attention from all over India, the film is now one of the most awaited films in the upcoming months. Recently, the film’s director S.

Shankar gave us a little sneak peek of ‘2.0’. Undoubtedly, a lot of effort has gone behind making this film and we just got to see a glimpse of it.

Though this, it also becomes clear as to why the release date of the film is being shifted again and again. It is evident that since the film has an incredible amount of post-production work, it would take time.

Tags

Related Articles

Jul 2, 2017, 11:44 pm IST

Mini Bus catches fire , 6 Killed, several seriously injured in Pakistan

Feb 13, 2018, 09:02 am IST

Ram Rajya Rath Yatra begins today, will travel through 6 states

Jul 17, 2018, 04:20 pm IST

Mallika Sherawat looks Stunning as she Shares her Abs Latest Pics

rajeev-pillai
Aug 21, 2018, 10:50 am IST

Mollywood Actor Rajeev Pillai Postponed his Wedding to help flood victims

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close