Charge up with this nourishing drink. Lassi made with the goodness of yogurt, bananas, honey and walnuts. Drink up this healthy lassi and keep yourself energised through the day.

INGREDIENTS

1 cup yoghurt

1/2 banana

4 walnuts

2 tsp honey

INSTRUCTIONS

Whip the yoghurt, walnuts, honey and bananas in a food processor till it reaches a smooth consistency.

Once blended and creamy, pour it into a serving glass.

Garnish with banana slices and walnuts.