Navratri Special Recipe – Vegetable Pakoda

Oct 4, 2018, 10:28 pm IST
The most loved monsoon snack across the country, pakodas are quick as well as easy to cook. This pakoda recipe has hot and crispy besan laden pakodas, filled with fresh veggies like carrot, potato, onion and capsicum. Tossed with chat masala, you cam serve pakodas with mint chutney.

Key Ingredients:

Carrot, Potato , Onion, Capsicum, Besan, Corn flour, Mint chutney, Banana leaf, Sun flower oil, Chat masala

Ingredients Of Vegetable Pakoda

  • 40 Gram Carrot
  • 40 Gram Potato
  • 40 Gram Onion
  • 40 Gram Capsicum
  • 120 Gram Besan
  • 20 Gram Corn flour
  • 40 Gram Mint chutney
  • 1 piece Banana leaf
  • 40 Ml Sun flower oil
  • 1 Gram Chat masala

How to Make Vegetable Pakoda

1.Mix all the vegetables with the Besan batter.
2.Put into deep fried net all together and fry till golden brown.
3.Remove and cut into small pieces, toss with chat masala.
4.Serve with mint chutney.

