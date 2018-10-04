Navratri Special Recipe – Vegetable Pakoda

The most loved monsoon snack across the country, pakodas are quick as well as easy to cook. This pakoda recipe has hot and crispy besan laden pakodas, filled with fresh veggies like carrot, potato, onion and capsicum. Tossed with chat masala, you cam serve pakodas with mint chutney.

Key Ingredients:

Carrot, Potato , Onion, Capsicum, Besan, Corn flour, Mint chutney, Banana leaf, Sun flower oil, Chat masala

Ingredients Of Vegetable Pakoda

40 Gram Carrot

40 Gram Potato

40 Gram Onion

40 Gram Capsicum

120 Gram Besan

20 Gram Corn flour

40 Gram Mint chutney

1 piece Banana leaf

40 Ml Sun flower oil

1 Gram Chat masala

How to Make Vegetable Pakoda

1.Mix all the vegetables with the Besan batter.

2.Put into deep fried net all together and fry till golden brown.

3.Remove and cut into small pieces, toss with chat masala.

4.Serve with mint chutney.