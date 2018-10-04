NEWSGulf

New Year 2019 : UAE plans massive fireworks for New Year’s Eve

Oct 4, 2018, 11:43 pm IST
Less than a minute

UAE is gearing up to showcase a never-before seen spectacle this New Year’s Eve.Marjan, Ras Al Khaimah’s master-developer of freehold projects, will manage the festive show to mark 2019 with a glittering array of activities that will entertain all at its flagship development, Al Marjan Island.

Grab a prime viewing spot at Al Marjan Island by booking your hotel early and watch an amazing celebration that will include numerous innovative features, with a record breaking fireworks display on an unprecedented scale. More details on the show will be announced in due course.

Be prepared to witness a grand fireworks display, assorted entertainment activities and festive promotions on-site.

In a fitting tribute to the UAE, the dazzling display of the 2018 Ras Al Khaimah New Year’s Eve Fireworks by Al Marjan Island amazed audiences for a whole 13 minutes as rockets exploded into the clear night sky from 120 locations.

The inspiration for the 2018 display was the natural beauty of Ras Al Khaimah and Al Marjan Island, and the show was choreographed into seven chapters, and set to global music by 14 renowned composers.

The show went on to clinch a Guinness World Record for the ‘largest aerial firework shell’.

Tags

Related Articles

Feb 9, 2018, 07:12 pm IST

Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma will be celebrating Valentine’s Day 2018

sunny-leone-change-glamorous-avatar-acting-oriented-roles-south-indian-movie
Feb 23, 2018, 02:39 pm IST

Sunny Leone to change her glamorous avatar to acting oriented roles in South Indian movie

prices
Sep 3, 2018, 12:45 pm IST

Rupee Falls & Fuel Prices Reaches New Heights; SEE LIST

Dec 1, 2017, 01:07 pm IST

GDP growth a proof of Modi’s promises of new India!!!!

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close