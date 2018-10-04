Nokia 7.1 With Dual Cameras launched. Here is All You Need to Know

Nokia 7.1 is the latest offering from Nokia brand licensee HMD Global. Successor to last year’s Nokia 7, the Nokia 7.1 was launched at an event in London on Thursday.

First up, the specs. For $349 you’re getting a Snapdragon 636 SoC, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 3060mAh battery. The display is a 5.8-inch, 2280×1080 LCD with a 19:9 aspect ratio, and, like many smartphones this year, there’s a big notch cut out of the top of the screen to make room for the 8MP front camera and earpiece. Unlike many smartphones this year, it comes with a headphone jack, and there’s also a USB-C port, a rear fingerprint reader, and a MicroSD slot. The rear camera setup has two 12MP sensors, with the second camera used for bokeh effects.

Measuring 5.89 by 2.8 by 0.31 inches (149.7 by 71.18 by 7.9mm), the Nokia 7.1 is neither too big nor too small and feels relatively lightweight — the phone fits in my small hands very comfortably. The phone comes in both Gloss Steel (grey body, copper accents) and Gloss Midnight Steel (blue body, silver accents). The surrounding aluminum frame has been given a two-tone anodization treatment, which brings out different silver and copper tones in the metal.

The company also announced the launch of two new audio accessories with the Nokia 7.1 – the Nokia True Wireless Earbuds and the Nokia Pro Wireless Earphones.