NSS to file review plea against Sabarimala order,says ‘Temples managed by devotees’ offerings, not Govt’

The Nair Service Society (NSS) on Thursday said it would file a revision petition in the Supreme Court against its order permitting women of all age groups to enter the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala.

Since the NSS had been a party to the case from the beginning, it has decided to file a revision petition in the Supreme Court in the matter, NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair said in a statement.

Nair termed as “disappointing” the stand taken by the Kerala government and the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) that they would not file a review petition in the apex court against its verdict.

Slamming the TDB over the issue, the NSS said the board, which is an independent body managing Lord Ayyappa temple and 1,200 other temples, has the responsibility to protect customs and traditions of these shrines.

These temples are managed by using the offerings being made by the devotees and not using money contributed by the government, it said.

The NSS, which had joined as a party to the case in the apex court, also alleged that the state government was showing unnecessary hurry in implementing the court order.

This stand of the government and board has forced the faithful to take necessary steps to protect their faith, it said. The NSS also urged the government to take steps to amicably resolve the issue.