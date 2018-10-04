Railway plans to Build train Coaches in India for a Japanese company

Indian Railways is planning a ‘Make in India’ touch to the super-fast bullet train project connecting Mumbai with Ahmedabad, two officials familiar with the matter said.

The high-speed trains, known as Shinkansen in Japan, or new trunk line, will initially be imported, but at a later stage the state-owned transporter wants to offer one of its factories for local manufacturing of the coaches to a Japanese company that might be interested in making them in India, the officials said on condition of anonymity.

Indian Railways in September gave a presentation to a working group, which included representatives from India and Japan, monitoring implementation of the Mumbai-Ahmadabad High Speed Rail project, and projected Modern Coach Factory (MCF) in Raebareli, UP, as a potential manufacturing site for bullet train coaches, said one of the officials.

“MCF has robotic production lines and can be ideal for bullet train coaches. We will have to transfer the technology from one of the companies (manufacturing such coaches in Japan),” said the official.

The expected cost of local manufacturing of the bullet train coaches is yet to be worked out.