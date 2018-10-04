Ramesh Chennithala Attacks BJP and RSS in Sabarimala Issue

The leader of Opposition in Kerala, Ramesh Chennithala has promised all support for the Ayyappa devotees in their attempt to preserve the customs and traditions of the temple. He lashed out at the RSS and BJP in their attitude towards the issue.

“If RSS and BJP have one bit of honesty in the Sabarimala issue, they should urge the central government to make legislation to overcome the verdict. They should not take a stand to merely mislead the devotees. Ramesh said he has assigned the duties of coordinating the future plans to former Devaswom Board President Prayar Gopalakrishnan.

Meanwhile Former Supreme Court Judge, Justice Markanteya Kadju has come out questioning the recent verdict of Supreme Court that allowed entry to women of all ages into Sabarimala. He asked if Supreme Court can change the rules and customs in thousands of temples, Gurudwaras and Muslim Mosques in the country.