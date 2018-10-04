Rowllin Borges’ header Shuts the Door on ATK

Northeast United FC defeated former champions ATK by a solitary goal in an Indian Super League football fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium on Thursday.

The home side, who kicked off the fifth ISL season with a 0-2 loss to Kerala Blasters, were reduced to 10 players in the 32nd minute when Sena Ralte was sent off for a sloppy challenge. It was flying tackle from Sena Ralte on Nikhil Kadam which was enough for the referee to show him his second yellow card and ATK were down to 10 men!!

ATK fought valiantly with 10 men although dominated by NEUFC and they managed to hold their fortress for so long. But on the 88th minute, Rowllin Borges got off a defender to head a corner kick into the far post for NorthEast’s and this match’s first goal. The visitors led 1-0 with minutes remaining to the end of the game

ATK have now lost both their matches in the ongoing edition of the Indian Super League.