Srinish reveals about his family’s decision on wedding with Pearle Maaney

Pearle reveals that she loves him sincerely and Srinish also expressed that he is missing Pearle.

Oct 4, 2018, 09:01 am IST
The first season of Bigg Boss Malayalam started on June 24 with 16 contestants from different walks of life. Apart from the 16 contestants, there were two wild card entries which made the competition fiercer. After weekly evictions and unexpected twists, show declared Sabu Mon as the winner.

But the love affair of Srinish and Pearle Maaney seems more interesting among viewers. First all doubts and even thought that the love story was a part of the show.

Now after the Bigg Boss Pearle reveals that she loves him sincerely and Srinish also expressed that he is missing Pearle. Their parents also were confused about their sudden decision.


Finally, the recent reports say that both family now accepted it and they are ready to go for a marriage. Official confirmation on the same is yet to come.

Let’s wait and see..!

Pearle was runner up in the Bigg Boss show where Sabumon won. Srinish was eliminated during the grand finale.

