Suzuki launches V-Strom 650XT ABS in India : Price and Features

Suzuki India has launched Suzuki V-Strom 650XT ABS in India at Rs 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Suzuki V-Strom 650XT is positioned as a ‘do it all’ motorcycle suited for the daily commute, long highway stretches and rough roads.

The Suzuki V-Strom 650XT is powered by a four-stroke, liquid-cooled 649 cc, 90-degree v-twin engine which is tuned to put out around 70 bhp of power at 8,800 rpm and 66 Nm of peak torque.

The Suzuki V-Strom is available in two variants – a standard version with cast alloy wheels and the XT with spoked wheels, and plastic protection for the front header pipe and engine cases. In India, Suzuki has decided to go with the XT variant only, with a 19-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear, shod with tubeless Bridgestone Battleax tyres. The Suzuki V-Strom 650XT ABS comes with standard ABS, and a three-level switchable traction control system. ABS cannot be switched off. In India, the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT’s closest rival is the Kawasaki Versysy 650, which is priced at ? 6.6 lakh (ex-showroom).