“There Is Mega Corruption In The Rafale Deal” Says BJP MLA; Quits

Is the controversial Rafale deal corrupt? This BJP MLA too has voiced out Rahul Gandhi’s opinion on the matter.

BJP MLA Ashish Deshmukh has alleged that the Rafale deal is corrupt and that he is resigning. On Wednesday he resigned from the Maharashtra Assembly.

This comes after his visit with Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Wardha.

In a statement issued Wednesday evening, Deshmukh said schemes such as Make in India, Magnetic Maharashtra (the BJP-led state government’s investment summit) and Skill India “showed no results on the ground”.

“Also, there is mega corruption in the Rafale deal,” he alleged.

He met up with Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday where he said: “Young people have a lot of expectations from him.”

Sources close to Deshmukh that the MLA is likely to join the Congress Party again, which he had quit prior 2014 Assembly Elections.

But the BJP is likely to accept his resignation as the party wants to avoid a by-poll to the seat ahead of the Winter Session of the state legislature starting next month.