These Actors Were Trolled For their Behaviour at Krishna Raj Kapoor’s Funeral. Know Why

Actors Rani Mukerji and Aamir Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar have been criticised on social media after a video of them sharing a light moment during Krishna Raj Kapoor’s funeral went viral. Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of legendary actor Raj Kapoor breathed her last on October 1. To pay their last respects, several Bollywood celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rani Mukerji were present at the funeral.

Now a video from the funeral of Krishna ji has gone viral on social media. In this video, top shot Bollywood stars like Aamir Khan, Rani Mukherjee, and Karan Johar were seen sharing a good laugh at the sad moment. The netizens trolled the Bollywood stars badly for not understanding the seriousness of the event and laughing on such a sad moment. Check out this video

But netizens did not like their behaviour and was trolled for it.

One troll even said, “These are the most fake people. See shameless rani karan johar. Rani thinks she is a big thing getting married to Aditya chopra. Just hate her.” Check out some of the reactions.

Having fun at a funeral KJO & Rani ? pic.twitter.com/BqhNnvFQRb — SambiT (@OMGSambit) October 2, 2018

These filmi idiots are hypocrites of the highest order. One can't expect any civility from them. — Ramanathan KS (@ramanathanks) October 2, 2018

A few people found no issue with the behaviour of these actors.

I don't think there is any reason to mourn here. She was 87 and lived her life quite well. She was sick for last few days and people were aware that the moment has come. Obviously people close to her will feel the void in their life but that's it. — Gunjan Aggarwala (@Gunjanaggarwala) October 3, 2018