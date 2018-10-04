Trailer of Poonam Pandeys Latest Film is Too Hot to Miss. Watch Now

Latest NewsEntertainment

Oct 4, 2018
From promising to strip if Indian Cricket team won the world cup in 2011 to raising temperatures on screen with her sultry photo shoots, social media sensation Poonam Pandey never misses a chance to make headlines. Trailer of her latest film The Journey of karma is no different either. It has grabbed all the eyeballs as one would expect when Poonam Pandey is in the lead.

Talking about the trailer, Poonam can be seen struggling to fulfil her dreams and ambitions of her mother. Apart from this its Shakti Kapoor and Poonam Pandey’s sizzling chemistry in the trailer that is raising the hit and grabbing the attention of viewers. Watch it here:

The movie has been directed by Jagbir Dahiya and will hit theatres on October 26. So what do you think, fans? Can’t wait to watch?

