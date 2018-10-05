Actress Nora Fatehi’s Latest dance video is Winning Hearts: Watch

The Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi is a terrific dancer and can move like a swan. She delivered the biggest hit songs of 2018—Dilbar and is now rightly called the ‘Dilbar’ girl. Nora is also famous for her hilarious videos.

She recently shared a funny dance video where she can be seen grooving to the popular 90s track ‘Main To Raste Se Ja Raha Tha’ featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor from 1995 blockbuster ‘Coolie No 1’.

Nora’s ‘Dilbar’ song from ‘Satyamev Jayate’ created a storm online and has already crossed 100 million views on YouTube. It’s her breathtaking belly dance that will leave your jaws on the floor. Nora sizzles and aces her Belly dance moves while John Abraham keeps his tough look on.