Check out the Movie review of Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha’s romantic thriller ’96’

96 is a sweet love story that is about Ram and Janu’s romance right from their school days. 96 is a very special film and it’s also the first time that Trisha is sharing the screen space with Vijay.

I was quite intrigued by the script when I heard it the first time. The other factor that really drew me to this film was the opportunity to work with Vijay. It’s a love story and we haven’t worked before, so it makes it a fresh combination. Love is underplayed in the film. We don’t play characters who express their love in words. We don’t say it to each other but it still gets conveyed. You’d find our performances very genuine because we didn’t really act.” Trisha said.

Let’s have a look at how viewers reacted to the movie:

Creators believe in something & it actually (automatically) tends to happen. Rain connect with @Premkumar1710‘s luck factor is one such thing.. It’s showtime : #96TheMovie

#96TheMovie That frame in the airport (when airplane pierce into the heart of Ram) was shot fantastically! That kind of staging impresses.?? pic.twitter.com/72UfphIxy9 — |Trending?Talks™| (@Trending_Hypers) October 4, 2018

#96TheMovie what a movie…ohh god .a decent love story…vj nd Trisha simply rockz…innum heart lam feelings ya iruku @VijaySethuOffl @trishtrashers — santhosh kumar (@santhoskumar92) October 4, 2018

#96theMovie More than a movie it’s an experience.Will take back to ur old days memories n u will leave u with tears. @Premkumar1710 na u have delivered a master class.Beautifully performed by @VijaySethuOffl n @trishtrashers supported amazingly by @govind_vasantha bro. Valthukkal — Kalaiyarasan (@KalaiActor) October 4, 2018

Just watched ’96…. It is undoubtedly one of the most heartfelt beauties the Tamil industry has produced. @VijaySethuOffl is a gift from God @trishtrashers was perfection. It is a must watch #96TheMovie #96FromToday #96Movie #VijaySethupathi — Suriya gayathri (@suryagayathri29) October 4, 2018