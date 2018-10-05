CinemaLatest News

Check out the Movie review of Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha’s romantic thriller ’96’

Oct 5, 2018, 08:37 am IST
1 minute read
Movie-Review

96 is a sweet love story that is about Ram and Janu’s romance right from their school days. 96 is a very special film and it’s also the first time that Trisha is sharing the screen space with Vijay.

I was quite intrigued by the script when I heard it the first time. The other factor that really drew me to this film was the opportunity to work with Vijay. It’s a love story and we haven’t worked before, so it makes it a fresh combination. Love is underplayed in the film. We don’t play characters who express their love in words. We don’t say it to each other but it still gets conveyed. You’d find our performances very genuine because we didn’t really act.” Trisha said.

Let’s have a look at how viewers reacted to the movie:

 

Tags

Related Articles

porn-star-stormy
May 1, 2018, 07:12 am IST

Porn star Stormy Daniels files defamation case against Donald Trump

Jan 10, 2018, 06:37 pm IST

5 cheapest areas to rent in Dubai

ranbir-kapoor-breaks-silence-on-relationships-with-alia-bhatt
May 18, 2018, 09:39 am IST

It’s Official Now, Ranbir Kapoor revealed his crush on Alia Bhatt

Popular-Mollywood--Actor-Saikumar's-daughter-gets-married
Jun 20, 2018, 01:13 pm IST

Popular Mollywood Actor Saikumar’s daughter gets married: See Pics

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close