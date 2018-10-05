China Plays ICC T20 Asia Qualifier and Look How Thailand Thrashed Them

If the nation doesn’t have a cricketing history, it can be a tough game to comprehend. China has found this out the hard way. But the match between China and Thailand in ICC World Twenty20 Asia Region qualifier tournament turned out to be historical after it saw the second lowest ever score made by a team in T20 cricket. In the fixture, held in Bangi, Malaysia, China could manage to score a meagre 35/9 despite batting all the 20 overs out.

After winning the toss, China’s captain Chen Xiaoran elected to bat. The innings turned out to be a nightmare for the team, as no batsman was able to show his skills on the field. At the start, Xiaoran moved back to the pavilion after getting dismissed for 4, leaving China at 7/1 in 3.6 overs. Rest of the top order also failed to bat well, and could only make 14 runs, leaving Chinese team struggling at 18/5 in 9.5 overs. The lower order also followed suit, and could only manage to add 14 runs, putting the final score to 35/9 in 20 overs.

Thailand needed just 16 balls to romp to a 10-wicket win over China in Bangi where Daniel Jacobs took three wickets before scoring an unbeaten 18 to the claim the man of the match honour. Check out the scorecard here