Congress Allegations On Rafale Deal Are “Manufactured” Says Defense Ministry

Between the BJP & the Congress, the Rafale deal is a bad bone. While the latter has raised allegations against the BJP on the deal, the BJP has denied all of them.

Now the Defense Minister for Delhi Subhash Bhamre said that Congress’ allegations on the Rafale deal are “manufactured” and are not the truth.

He went on to state that during the Congress reign there were a lot of scams which are not seen during the Modi reign, and hence the reason for their frustration.

“This is a manufactured and a baseless allegation, which is harming the country massively,” he said.

“The Congress did nothing during its rule to address the operational needs of the Air Force. How can the party claim that the jets are costlier when, they themselves, did not sign a proper deal? In case, a war breaks out on both the fronts, we need a strength of 42 squadrons. But, we are left with 33 squadrons. What stopped them for so long to address the issue?” Bhamre asked.

He said that it was to safeguard the nation’s security that the Modi government did not disclose the deal.

“The base price of the Rafale jets have been shared not only once but many times. The basic price of the Rafale, however, is less than the base price decided during the UPA rule. Whenever we purchase an aircraft, many things have to take into consideration. So, if we telling all those things before the media, then the enemies across the border will no longer need to field their secret agencies and also for the purpose of the country’s security, these things cannot be shared. It was an inter-governmental deal and all transparent procedures have been followed,” the minister said.

The controversial Rafale deal took a twist when the former French president François Hollande said that Reliance Defense was not his government’s choice but that of Modi government.