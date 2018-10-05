KeralaLatest News

Congress Leader Bindhu Krishna Bats For the Entry of Young Women in Sabarimala.

Oct 5, 2018, 07:56 pm IST
With each passing day, the movement to support the traditions and customs in  Sabarimala is getting stronger and the dissenting voices are getting milder.

Congress leader Bindhu Krishna, however, batted for the entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala despite the fact that her party has taken a different stand on the issue. In the DCC Meeting held at Kollam district in Kerala, Bindhu Krishna had raised her voice in support of the Supreme court verdict, but was met with serious reactions.

Strong words were exchanged from both sides and the meeting had to be stopped for a while. Most members present during the meeting wanted a resolution to be passed against the supreme court verdict. “There should not be any discrimination against women. I don’t think menstruation is impure” said Bindhu Krishna.

“I am a hindu woman. As a devotee who visits the temple, my earnest wishes are for Lord Ayyappa to give me a chance to go and meet Ayyappa. I cannot approve women like me being sidelined for whatever reasons, whether its traditions, or ancient texts or be it on the basis of religious freedom mentioned in the constitution”, she said.

