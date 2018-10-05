KeralaLatest News

Congress Leader VT Balram Trolls CPI(M) Minister M.M Mani

Oct 5, 2018, 10:12 pm IST
Less than a minute

Last time Kerala had faced the threat of a heavy rain, the threat had indeed materialised in the worst possible fashion. Electricity minister M M Mani was then criticised for the way he managed the dams and the opening of it without enough warnings.

Now when Kerala has received another warning, with low pressure forming around the coast of Lakshadweep, government, fresh from the mistakes took enough caution. The government decided to open the dams early in case if anything goes wrong, and Congress leader V T Balram has appreciated this move in a rather sarcastic way. He was taking a slight dig at the minister of Electricity, M M Mani.

Balram says M M Mani has proved that he has a common sense this time by opening the dams early and without waiting for it to reach it’s brim level and then open all the shutters together in midnight. He also adds that Mani deserves appreciation for his action. Balram is indirectly taking a dig at the minister, once again asserting that it was indeed Mani’s mismanagement that led to the floods last time.

Tags

Related Articles

Dec 21, 2017, 10:10 am IST

Rahul Gandhi all set for next fight in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh

Lenin
Mar 6, 2018, 09:30 pm IST

Vladimir Lenin was a foreigner and a terrorist, says Subramanian Swamy

Aug 15, 2017, 08:39 pm IST

Government to make 20 ‘World Class’ Universities:PM Narendra Modi

parliament-gets-stalled-14th-consecutive-day-following-protests
Mar 21, 2018, 12:02 pm IST

Parliament in session today; will it review no-confidence motion?

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close