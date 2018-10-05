Congress Leader VT Balram Trolls CPI(M) Minister M.M Mani

Last time Kerala had faced the threat of a heavy rain, the threat had indeed materialised in the worst possible fashion. Electricity minister M M Mani was then criticised for the way he managed the dams and the opening of it without enough warnings.

Now when Kerala has received another warning, with low pressure forming around the coast of Lakshadweep, government, fresh from the mistakes took enough caution. The government decided to open the dams early in case if anything goes wrong, and Congress leader V T Balram has appreciated this move in a rather sarcastic way. He was taking a slight dig at the minister of Electricity, M M Mani.

Balram says M M Mani has proved that he has a common sense this time by opening the dams early and without waiting for it to reach it’s brim level and then open all the shutters together in midnight. He also adds that Mani deserves appreciation for his action. Balram is indirectly taking a dig at the minister, once again asserting that it was indeed Mani’s mismanagement that led to the floods last time.