Here are some unknown and interesting facts about Sabarimala temple – See Pics

Sabarimala is a Hindu pilgrimage center located in the Western Ghat mountain ranges of Pathanamthitta District, Perunad grama panchayat in Kerala.

The Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple in Kerala sees millions of pilgrims swarm to its doorsteps on the eve of Makara Vilakku Day. It is the holy Hindu day when Lord Rama and his brother Lakshmana met Sabari, a tribal Goddess. Devotees believe that on that day Lord Dharmasastha stops his Tapasya to bless all the devotees visiting the temple.

Here are some unknown and interesting facts about Sabarimala :

It is one of the most unique pilgrimages where women between 10-50 years of age are not allowed to enter the temple. The women in the menstrual age group cannot enter the ‘only men’s’ temple as Lord Ayyappa is a Brahmachari, practicing celibacy.

Sabarimala is believed to be the place where the Hindu God Ayyappan meditated after killing the powerful demoness, Mahishi. Ayyappan’s temple is situated amidst 18 hills.

They have a specific colour code for the pilgrimage which they follow. They have to wear black or blue dress. They can also be seen smearing Sandal paste and Vibhuti on their forehead while undertaking the pilgrimage.

The devotees are expected to follow a strict 41-day fasting known as Vratham, prior to the pilgrimage. The pilgrimage begins with wearing a special garland made of Rudraksha or Tulasi beads. During this fasting period, they are forbidden to consume non-vegetarian food, alcohol, tobacco, use foul language, trim nails, cut hair or shave. A devotee has to bathe twice a day during this period.

Harivarasanam is recited before closing the temple door every night, which is believed as a lullaby, composed by Sri Kambangudi Kulathur Srinivasa Iyer.

“Tat Tvam Asi” is the message given at the temple. It is a Sanskrit word meaning “That is you”. Each individual is a God unto himself/herself. Hence, pilgrims call each other Swami at Sabarimala.

Like Milk is poured on Lord Shiva, Neyyabhishekam is one of the important rituals at Sabarimala, where devotees pour ghee on Lord Ayyappa’s idol. The ghee is carried by the devotees in Pallikettu or Irumudi, handwoven cotton bags.

The Prasadam after the pilgrimage is complete is utterly delicious. It consists of Aravana Payasam, made with rice, sugar and jaggery and Appam which are pancakes made with fermented rice batter and coconut milk.