Latest NewsPolitics

If allies want, I will surely become Prime Minister, says Rahul Gandhi

Oct 5, 2018, 03:42 pm IST
Less than a minute

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he is willing to be the Prime Minister if allies want him to be.

Asked about his remarks in the run-up to the Karnataka Assembly elections when he had expressed his willingness to be the Prime Minister, he said it would be a two-stage process — first defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and then deciding on the Prime Ministerial candidate after the elections.

When pressed on the issue, Gandhi said: “If they (allies) want me, I will surely want to be the Prime Minister.”

Gandhi was speaking at an interactive session at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit here. Asked about the similarities and differences between him and his mother Sonia Gandhi, he said: “She taught me patience, I used to be impatient. Both of us tend to listen but sometimes I tell her she is too patient.

“She tells me that she goes by her gut feeling and I go on thinking… I don’t agree with that.

“Leadership is evolution, its a dynamic process. In my evolution (as a leader), I am much more into listening to people and understanding what they want.”

Tags

Related Articles

Feb 13, 2018, 11:13 pm IST

After Mallu girl Priya Varrier, See rare pics of Indian celebrities winking eyes are here

Jun 1, 2018, 11:15 pm IST

Digital India, Swachh Bharat,Noteban,Ganga:NCERT textbooks get an updation

Aug 5, 2017, 07:57 pm IST

India and Japan announces ‘co-ordination’ forum to push infra development in North East

Questions to ask before getting married
Apr 8, 2018, 03:27 pm IST

Questions to Ask Before You Get Married

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close