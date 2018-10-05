“Implementing Court Order is the Right Move” CPI Leader Kanam Rajendran on Sabarimala Issue.

CPI Leader Kanam Rajendran has said that even though it is difficult to bring the system where women are allowed in Sabarimala, it is the responsibility of the government to implement the Supreme court order. “BJP is trying to start a war with the government. People are seeing how they have changed their stance in the issue” said Kanam, who is known for his calm and matured responses.

Meanwhile, Congress senior leader V M Sudheerean said that he has given a letter to Chief minister asking to go for a review petition. Protests are fuming among devotees against the supreme court verdict both in streets and across social media.