India and Russia Sign Deal For S-400 Missile System – All you need to know

Finally India signed deal with Russia for the S-400 missile defence system, the world’s most dangerous operationally deployed modern long-range surface-to-air missile system.

The S-400 is an upgraded version of the S-300 systems. The missile system, manufactured by Almaz-Antey, has been in service in Russia since 2007.

The deal was signed between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin this afternoon. Mr Putin is India on a two-day visit; he arrived in the national capital on Thursday. The US has hinted at tough sanctions against any nation that buys advanced military hardware from Russia. Russia has been an important supplier of defence hardware to India for decades. “Russia has stood by India through time and has played a crucial role In India’s growth story,” PM Modi said in a joint address after the bilateral meeting with Mr Putin..

The Russian president is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov.

The S-400 is one of the world’s most advanced long-range air defence systems. China was the first nation to buy the S-400 missile system in 2014. Russia has already started deliveries of an undisclosed number of the S-400 missile system to Beijing.

New Delhi had already indicated that it will go ahead with the S-400 deal notwithstanding the US sanctions. “As and when the government approves it, delivery (of the missiles) will be in 24 months,” Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa has told reporters.

Under a new law — Countering America’s Adversaries through Sanctions Act or CAATSA — the US imposes sanctions on any country that has “significant transactions” with Iran, North Korea or Russia.

Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are also discussing key regional and global issues, including US sanctions on import of Iranian crude oil. Mr Putin will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind today.

Mr Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov was quoted by the Russian media as saying that Russia and India are planning to sign over 20 documents at the end of the bilateral meet, including the S-400 missile deal.

India is also planning to acquire 4 Krivak-class frigates from Russia, two of which will be built in India. Under the $2.5 billion deal, two ships will be built at the Goa shipyard and two others will be acquired from Russia. India already operates six similar frigates.

Russia is one of only two countries with which India holds annual bilateral summits, the other being Japan.

This is the third meeting between PM Modi and Mr Putin this year after the informal meeting in the Russian resort city of Sochi in May and a bilateral on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in South Africa.