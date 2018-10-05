Katrina Kaif Accepts Aayush Sharma’s #ChogadaWithLove challenge: See Video

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s brother-in-law and Arpita Khan Sharma’s husband, Aayush Sharma, has made his big Bollywood debut today with the film LoveYatri. Helmed by Abhiraj Minawal, the movie was previously titled Loveratri. It also marks the Hindi film debut of actress Warina Hussain and has been produced by Salman’s production house Salman Khan Films.

Interestingly, many Bollywood celebrities have been showering their love on the newcomers and have been taking the Chogada With Love challenge. Till now celebs including Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have shown their groovy moves on the tunes of Chogada and now actress Katrina Kaif has also taken up the challenge.

In the video shared by the 35-year-old actress’ on her Instagram account, a chirpy Katrina is seen dancing her heart out on the song with her trainers Ashwin and Niteish.

“All the best for today , ur going to be awesome @aaysharma Thanks to my dear trainers Ashwin and niteish @yasminsbodyimage , for being my back up dancers and not crumbling under the pressure of getting the step in ten minutes #ChogadaWithLove #Loveyatri #LoveTakesOver @warinahussain @skfilmsofficial @arpitakhansharma.”