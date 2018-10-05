Kerala Blasters Has its Nose Ahead at the End of First Half

Mumbai City won’t be very happy that they have to face Kerala Blasters away from home right after a very disappointing 2-0 loss to Jamshedpur FC in their own city. Kerala Blasters must have been high on confidence after they beat ATK by 2-0 in their inaugural match at Kolkata.

In the 3rd minute itself, kerala send strong warnings to Mumbai City FC as Subhashish was unable to anticipate a cross-field pass by Kerala and Narzary is played in. He attempted to square it once he reaches the box but Amrinder Singh took the ball in his hand before it did any further damage.

In the 24th minute, Kerala managed to find itself on the scooreboard. Goian messed up while trying to head away a harmless cross, Subhashish standing with him for some reason. The Indian full back had no clue about Narzary who is standing in a rather hopeful position behind him and the latter had all the time and space in the world to bring the ball under control. He lined up the shot and made no mistake. Kerala 1 – Mumbai City FC 0

Although Mumbai played a more energetic brand of soccer in the remaining time, they couldnt move the score. At the end of the first half, Kerala has their nose ahead.