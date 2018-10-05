Latest NewsIndia

Man booked for giving triple talaq to wife over phone

Oct 5, 2018, 04:49 pm IST
Less than a minute

Police have registered a case in Bahraich, UP against a man for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife over the phone.

The man currently lives in Saudi Arabia, police said today.

“Chandbabu pronounced talaq (divorce) thrice to his wife Noori, 20, over phone on September 10 when her family members did not fulfill his dowry demand,” Superintendent of Police, Sabharaj, said.

An FIR in this connection was registered against Chandbabu, his mother, and sister on the complaint of the victim’s family.

Noori’s family alleged that after the talaq, her mother-in-law and sister-in-law forced her to leave the house and also threatened her.

They alleged that the accused was demanding Rs. 50,000 and a motorcycle as dowry, Sabharaj said.

Police said they were probing the matter.

Tags

Related Articles

Delhi
May 2, 2018, 08:57 am IST

Most polluted cities in India : WHO latest report reveals shocking informations

Dec 31, 2017, 11:29 am IST

USA: Will the foreign workers keep their jobs or will they be deported?

bakrid
Aug 20, 2018, 05:12 pm IST

History Behind The Celebration Eid ul Adha or Bakrid

Osmania University
Aug 12, 2018, 06:22 am IST

Very important decisions from Osmania University about Rahul Gandhi

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close