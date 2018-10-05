Man booked for giving triple talaq to wife over phone

Police have registered a case in Bahraich, UP against a man for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife over the phone.

The man currently lives in Saudi Arabia, police said today.

“Chandbabu pronounced talaq (divorce) thrice to his wife Noori, 20, over phone on September 10 when her family members did not fulfill his dowry demand,” Superintendent of Police, Sabharaj, said.

An FIR in this connection was registered against Chandbabu, his mother, and sister on the complaint of the victim’s family.

Noori’s family alleged that after the talaq, her mother-in-law and sister-in-law forced her to leave the house and also threatened her.

They alleged that the accused was demanding Rs. 50,000 and a motorcycle as dowry, Sabharaj said.

Police said they were probing the matter.