Monalisa’s sizzling picture is breaking the internet like a storm

Oct 5, 2018, 11:36 am IST
Bhojpuri hot bomb Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is making headlines with her bold and sexy looks from her latest show Nazar.

Recently, the actor shared a new photo on her Instagram handle that has been doing the rounds on social media.

In the pictures, Daayan Ki Nazar actor looks like an epitome of elegance and grace. Ever since the actor has posted the photos on her Instagram profile, it has been capturing the hearts of her followers. The number of likes on the post is mounting with a lightning speed and the beauty in the picture is all that needs to b credited. Besides this, her contagious smile and the spark in her eyes is making damn difficult for us to take our eyes off her.

Let’s have a look at the picture below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Smile In The Mirror…. #smile #behappy #always

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

“Darling “ All I Want Is To Be Irresistibly Desired By You ?… #attitude #girly

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

City Visits… day 6…. Enroute ??“CHANDIGARH “……. Happiness Is Next Level Today…. I WOKE UP WITH 1 Million INSTAGRAM FAMILY Today ??????????… thank you Friends… #nazar #promotions #happyme #blessed

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

