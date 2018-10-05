Moto G7 Design Leaked. Here is What We Know

Moto G7 lineup is now rumoured to include four distinct models, including the Moto G7 Play, Moto G7 Plus, and Moto G7 Power – alongside the standard Moto G7. The latest rumour surfaces after the alleged specification sheet of the Moto G7 leaked online.

The renders and video of the Moto G7 show its waterdrop display notch that was spotted in a leaked image recently. Also, there is the dual rear camera set up along with a bump that also has a room for an LED flash module. The back of the Moto G7 appears to have Motorola’s batwing logo that is likely to have a fingerprint scanner underneath it. This looks similar to the fingerprint scanner of the Motorola One Power.

On the back of the Moto G7, there is a glossy finish and the dual rear camera setup that is speculated to have a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The camera setup is accompanied by an LED flash module. The renders show the availability of a 3.5mm headphone jack on the Moto G7, though there is also the USB Type-C port that sits alongside the loudspeaker grill. The back of the Moto G7 in the renders also highlight the fingerprint sensor that is hidden under the batwing logo.