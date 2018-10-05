NEWSRecipe

Navratri Special Recipe – Butter Scotch Cookies

A delicious cookie recipe to accompany your hot cup of tea.

Oct 5, 2018, 09:29 pm IST
A delicious cookie recipe to accompany your hot cup of tea. These melt in your mouth butter scotch cookies are soft yet crispy, packed with the flavour of butter scotch chips and goodness of butter that you just can’t resist having more of these treats. These are eggless, so bonus points for that! You can serve these along with tea to your guests. Kids too would love to indulge in this. Baked to perfection, these just take 20 minutes to cook.

Key Ingredients:

Maida, Sugar, Butter, Skim milk powder, Custard powder, Milk, Butter scotch chips (srushed)

Ingredients Of Butter Scotch Cookies

100 Gram Maida
500 Gram Sugar
600 Gram Butter
30 Gram Skim milk powder
25 Gram Custard powder
100 Gram Milk
200 Gram Butter scotch chips (srushed)

How to Make Butter Scotch Cookies

1.Prepare a creaming method cookie dough with all the ingredients, reserving part of the butterscotch chips for garnish.
2.Sheet the dough, sprinkle the reserved butterscotch and cut into desired shapes.
3.Bake at 175°c for 18-20 minutes.

