Navratri Special Recipe – Cashew Nut Cookies

Nothing better than some rich cashew nut cookies to go along your evening cup of tea. A healthy recipe full of protein, vitamins and minerals. Nuts are known to control sugar levels and thus are beneficial for diabetics. This cashew nut cookie recipe which has flax seeds along with oats, is a great option to include essential nutrients in your diet everyday.

Key Ingredients:

Cashew paste, Ghee, Khaand (a sweetening agent and a healthier substitute of sugar), Flax or chia seeds, Plain yogurt, Baking soda, Baking powder, Vanilla, Oats, Organic all-purpose flour

Ingredients Of Cashew Nut Cookies

112 Gram Cashew paste

3/4 Cup Ghee

1 1/2 Cups Khaand (a sweetening agent and a healthier substitute of sugar)

20 Gram Flax or chia seeds

3 Tbsp Plain yogurt

1/2 tsp Baking soda

1 tsp Baking powder

1 tsp Vanilla

1 3/4 Cups Oats2 Cups Organic all-purpose flour

How to Make Cashew Nut Cookies

1.Take a large mixing bowl; combine all ingredients, except flour.

2.Now, add the flour slowly and mix all the ingredients well to form cookie dough.

3.Keep the dough in the refrigerator for 1 hour to cool it.

4.Now, preheat the oven to 160 celsus and roll the dough into 1-inch round balls.

5.Place each dough ball on an ungreased cookie sheet and bake a batch for 10-12 minutes.

6.Remove each batch from the oven and allow them to cool on a cookie sheet until each cookie is hardened.