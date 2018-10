In a shocking incident, Over 80 people fell sick on Friday after eating pork at a wedding ceremonial dinner in Thoubal district, Imphal, officials stated.

The villagers of Waithou Chiru had fed on pork last night on the ceremonial dinner following which they complained of vomiting and dysentery.

All of them had been admitted to Thoubal District Hospital on Friday afternoon. Doctors stated the cause of their sickness was once meals poisoning.