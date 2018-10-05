Poonam Pandey yet again paving way for controversy by Romancing old man: Video

The trailer of The Journey Of Karma featuring Shakti Kapoor and Poonam Pandey has been released. It has garnered more than three million views on YouTube so far. The film presents Pandey as Karma who is struggling with her financial situation when she meets an old but rich man, played by Shakti Kapoor. Shakti Kapoor, who is the father of hit Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor.

From promising to strip if Indian Cricket team won the world cup in 2011 to raising temperatures on screen with her sultry photo shoots, social media sensation Poonam Pandey never misses a chance to make headlines.

However, it is Poonam and Shakti’s sizzling chemistry in the trailer that is raising several eyebrows.

Talking about the film, Pandey said, “I had a great experience shooting with Shakti Kapoor sir. He used to call me Lolita on set. I simply loved filming lovemaking scenes with Shakti sir.”

“The trailer’s response is fab too. Trust me this one was completely unexpected, the numbers are already millions and I am excited about it,” Poonam added.

The film will hit the screens on October 26th.