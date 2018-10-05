Pranjal Bhumij Smashed Kerala Blaster’s Dreams at the Last Moment

Kerala Blasters went into the half time break with the lead, thanks to Holicharan Narzary’s 25th-minute goal. Mumbai found itself a goal down for the second game running. It was then, yet to score a goal this season, while it had conceded three. Kerala, on the other hand, had conceded none and scored thrice. For most part of the second

half, it seemed like Kerala would hold on to that lead, but its dreams were shattered in the injury time. Much to the disappointment of the Blasters fans, Pranjal Bhumij did it for Mumbai City FC.

It was on the 24th minute that Kerala managed to find itself on the scoreboard. Goian messed up while trying to head away a harmless cross, Subhashish standing with him for some reason. The Indian full back had no clue about Narzary who is standing in a rather hopeful position behind him and the latter had all the time and space

in the world to bring the ball under control. He lined up the shot and made no mistake. Kerala 1 – Mumbai City FC 0

Although the second half saw quite some close chances, none of them resulted in a goal till 93rd minute. Just when it seemed Kerala would get their second straight win, The substitute Pranjal Bhumij scored a screamer. He smashed it home from outside the box and Dheeraj Singh had no chance of saving that. Kerala was shocked by the last minute adventure and had mo time to make a comeback in the match.