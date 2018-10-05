Rain Alert Again: National Disaster Response Team Reaches Kerala.

Kerala Chief Ministers Office has informed that in the wake of heavy rains being predicted in many parts of south India, 5 teams of National Disaster Response Force has come to Kerala. The team will spread itself over Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Palakkad districts. In case, if anything goes wrong, the team is all set and ready to take control of the action.
