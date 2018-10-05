Red Alert For Kerala And Tamil Nadu; Heavy Rains to Hit Soon

After Kerala’s 3 districts- Idduki, Thrissur & Pallakad were issued red alerts, which were later withdrawn, the Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for the southern states.

Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Union Territory Puducherry have been issued with ‘Red Alert’ and have been warned of “heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy falls at isolated places” on October 7 due to the severe storm in the Arabian Sea.

“A low-pressure area is very likely to form over Southeast Arabian Sea by Friday. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression during the subsequent 36 hours and move northwestwards. It is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm and move towards Oman,” Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, S. Balachandran said.

Although the communication did not mention any specific areas, the IMD’s weather bulletin said, “Ghat areas of Tamil Nadu and adjoining parts of Kerala are likely to experience isolated extremely heavy falls.”

Coastal Karnataka, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep have been predicted with heavy rain.

Fishermen have been warned to stay away from the sea.