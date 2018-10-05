KeralaLatest News

Sabarimala Verdict : Kerala Police to deploy 500 women police officers in Sabarimala temple, says DGP

A decision has been taken in this regard following the recent Supreme Court verdict allowing entry for women in all ages in the world famous Lord Ayyappa temple.

Oct 5, 2018, 05:13 pm IST
For the first time, Kerala Police department will deploy women police personnel at Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala from this month when the temple opens for monthly poojas on October 16.

Director General of Police (DGP) Loknath Behra said 500 women police personnel will be sent to Sabarimala after providing special training to them.

Out of 6,000 women police force, 500 will be selected for the special training before their deployment at the hilly shrine to ensure security for women devotees who are expected to come to the temple from this month in the wake of Apex Court verdict allowing the entry of women.

The government is also planning to seek more number of women police personnel from neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh for duty in the coming two-month annual festival season, the DGP added.

