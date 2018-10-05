celebrities

Sonam Kapoor shares an adorable pic on National Boyfriend Day: See Pics

Oct 5, 2018, 07:53 am IST
Less than a minute
Sonam-Anand-Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor gave a treat to the eyes of her fans on the National Boyfriends Day. She proved once again the close bond she shares with her husband Anand Ahuja by posting a throwback image of her and her husband.

In the image, both are wearing matching black sunglasses and sport the same coloured t-shirts. They are posing against a hill for a selfie while on a romantic getaway. Both got married in May.

Kapoor captioned the image expressing that Ahuja was the best boyfriend, who got promoted to a fiance and then a husband.

Take a look at the bright picture below.

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 14, 2018, 05:28 pm IST

Karishma Sharma’s Instagram pics are too hot to handle!

Jun 7, 2018, 12:27 pm IST

This Is What SRK Told To His Fan About Having A Fourth Child

Feb 3, 2018, 02:20 pm IST

Gorgeous Samantha’s latest photo is winning over the Internet! See pic

Feb 24, 2018, 09:30 pm IST

These cute girls become Indian youngsters crush over a single night

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close