Sreesanth again end up in jail but this time at Bigg Boss

S. Sreesanth has always been a very controversial figure throughout his career. The right-arm fast-medium-pace bowler had seen it all in his career in Cricketer before he was banned from it. He slowly turned to be an actor and also appeared in several films. And now he is a part of the Bigg Boss House.

Even though he sorted it out with the Khan Sisters after the first fight, things are still sour between them.

Recently he threatened a contestant of slapping. In tonight’s episode, we’ll also see Sreesanth going to jail for the first time along with Karanveer Bohra and Nehha Pendse. Well, the housemates’ decision to send three single contestants to jail makes us wonder how the remaining two i.e Dipika Kakar and Srishty Rode will survive amongst the jodis.

After showing his anger on a lot of inmates, Sreesanth will now get into a fight with Surabhi. Looks like it might be Surbhi’s decision to put Sreesanth in jail.

Whether it was her or the other housemates, tonight’s episode will be filled with nasty arguments and ugly fights.