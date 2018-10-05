Terrorist Attack in Jammu and Kashmir: Two Died

Unidentified terrorists on Friday attacked three Jammu & Kashmir National Conference workers in the Karfalli Mohalla area of old Srinagar, killing two and injuring one person.

The victims have not been identified yet, but according to initial reports, the injured person is being treated after he received a gunshot injury on him arm, while the other two succumbed to their injuries before reaching the hospital.

The attack comes just days before the municipal elections in Jammu and Kashmir in Wards 16, 17 and 74, that are scheduled to be held on October 8. The People’s Democratic Party and National Conference have boycotted the elections.