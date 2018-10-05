celebrities

These Actresses carefully escaped from Wardrobe Malfunctions

Oct 5, 2018, 10:32 am IST
Less than a minute
adjusting-dress

A wardrobe malfunction is accidental exposure of a person’s intimate parts due to a temporary failure of clothing. Most commonly Bollywood celebrities are the victims.

Everyone has experienced the occasional wardrobe malfunction, but when you’re a celeb, your most embarrassing moments are often captured for all the world to see. That is why many celebrities like Aishwarya Rai are afraid of it.

Here are some of the embarrassing pics of Bollywood actresses caught adjusting their dresses in public to escape from Wardrobe Malfunctions.

Third party image reference
Third party image reference

Vaani Kapoor Vaani who made her Bollywood debut with Shuddh Desi Romance has a bold fashion sense. At an award show, Vaani faced an embarrassing moment when her strapless gown disturbed her and she had to adjust it.

Alia Bhatt

Third party image reference
Third party image reference

Kareena Kapoor

Third party image reference
Third party image reference

Shraddha Kapoor

Third party image reference
Third party image reference

Eli Avraham

Third party image reference

Jacqueline Fernandez

Third party image reference
Third party image reference

Priyanka Chopra

Third party image reference
Third party image reference

Deepika Padukone

Third party image reference
Third party image reference

Sonam Kapoor

Third party image reference
Third party image reference

Parneeti Chopra

Third party image reference
Third party image reference

Tags

Related Articles

Kamal Haasan & Sridevi
Mar 2, 2018, 10:10 am IST

“Sridevi en thangachi”; Kamal Haasan talks of his relationship

Oct 2, 2018, 08:06 am IST

Macho man Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shares pic of 2-year-old Daughter Painting his Nails

Jan 20, 2018, 08:51 pm IST

Because of Aamir Khan;Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh not getting any work?

pnb scam
Mar 14, 2018, 04:28 pm IST

RBI had no clue about PNB scam, would have stopped: Raghuram Rajan

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close